YZthaSinger ("American Idol")

St. Louis singer YZthaSinger saw some decent airtime during "American Idol" in 2020, making it as far as the Hollywood rounds. He was seen performing a duet with another contestant to Meghan Trainor’s “Like I’m Gonna Lose You," and was also seen in a montage singing Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” before he was eliminated.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.