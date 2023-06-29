Wayne M. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023. Beloved husband of Lorine (nee Callahan) Zeugin; devoted father of Laura (Chuck) Isaak, David (Maureen) Zeugin, Teresa (Rick) Severino, Julie (Chris) McGinnis, and the late Donna (Jon) Kaiser; adoring grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 12 greatgrandchildren; our dearest uncle, great-uncle, brother, cousin, and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill are greatly appreciated.