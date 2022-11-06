(nee Emms), Visitation Thurs., Nov. 10th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein South County Location. Mass Nov. 11th at 9:15 a.m. at St. Catherine of Labore. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National. www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com
Ziegler, Carol Ann
