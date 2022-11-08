Zitko, Bernice 98, entered rest on Nov. 5, 2022. Daughter of the late Charles and the late Martha Zitko (nee Rotten). Bernice was a lifelong resident of St. Louis, a proud Cleveland High School graduate, a member of Redeemer Evangelical United Church of Christ, and a retiree of F.W. Woolworth Company. Memorials are appreciated to Redeemer Evangelical United Church of Christ Services: Visitation will be from 9 11 a.m. on Wed. 11/10/2022 at John L. Ziegenhein and Sons Funeral Home City Chapel, 7027 Gravois Ave, 63116. A brief prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will be private in Park Lawn Cemetery. www.ziegenhienfuneralhome.com
Zitko, Bernice
