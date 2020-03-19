'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'
Alex Newell (left) and Jane Levy as in "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

If you liked shows such as “Glee” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” your next musical fix should be “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist." The show centers on a young programmer in San Francisco who suddenly hears those around her share their innermost thoughts and feelings through song. The musical numbers may seem cheesy at first, but this witty, fresh show has a lot of heart and plenty of endearing, relatable characters. Check it out on NBC or Hulu, and let the power of music keep you in good spirits. By Jaden Satenstein

