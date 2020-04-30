'Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist'

Reminiscent of both “Glee” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” this NBC series centers on a young programmer in San Francisco who suddenly hears those around her share their innermost thoughts and feelings through song. The musical numbers may seem cheesy at first, but this witty, fresh show has a lot of heart and plenty of endearing, relatable characters.

Where Hulu • How much $5.99 per month after free, one-month trial

