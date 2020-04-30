'Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist'

Reminiscent of both “Glee” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” this NBC series centers on a young programmer in San Francisco who suddenly hears those around her share their innermost thoughts and feelings through song. The musical numbers may seem cheesy at first, but this witty, fresh show has a lot of heart and plenty of endearing, relatable characters.
Where Hulu • How much $5.99 per month after free, one-month trial
Relive a little Muny magic
The Muny on Monday announced a plan to present a delayed, abbreviated season starting July 20 — if it's safe to do so. In the meantime, check out the Muny's "Cast Party" livestreams. At 7 p.m. Mondays through May 25, Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson leads a live discussion with actors and designers from each of last season's shows, along with video highlights and answers to your questions. facebook.com/munytheatre