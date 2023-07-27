ST. LOUIS — The Loop Trolley is suspending operations until further notice due to extreme heat.

Cars on the trolley are not air-conditioned, and temperatures in the St. Louis region are expected to be near 100 degrees for the next several days.

The trolley will be closed for at least the rest of this week, and after that reopening will depend on temperatures and heat index.

Once it's back in service, the Loop Trolley will update its website and Facebook page.